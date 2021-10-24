War of words between minister and DAA chief over Belarusian dissident

A government minister became embroiled in a row with Dublin Airport over its refusal to display an image of an imprisoned Belarusian journalist.

Roman Protasevich was detained by the Belarusian authorities after the Ryanair plane he was travelling on was forced to land in Minsk, the country’s capital, last May.

The incident prompted David Sassoli, the president of the EU Parliament, to call on EU airports to display a photo of him as...