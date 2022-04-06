Subscribe Today
Hospitality staff shortages ‘unprecedented,’ Fáilte Ireland says

Tourism authority says lack of skilled staff is ‘undoubtedly one of the biggest barriers to the sector’s recovery from the pandemic’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
6th April, 2022
Fáilte Ireland said employees view pay as an area employers need to address to help alleviate staff shortages in the hospitality sector. Picture: Getty

The shortage of skills in the hospitality industry has reached “unprecedented” levels, the country’s tourism authority has warned.

Fáilte Ireland said the dearth of skilled workers was “undoubtedly one of the biggest barriers to the sector’s recovery from the pandemic” in a written statement provided to TDs and senators.

The body will today appear at a meeting of the Oireachtas committee on tourism to discuss...

