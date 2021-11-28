Boylesports buys out Tully Bookmakers in ten-shop deal

Boylesports has bought out Tully Bookmakers, adding ten shops to its growing retail network.

One of a declining number of family-owned betting shop chains, Tully Bookmakers was one of Ireland’s largest independent operators and had traded for more than 40 years.

Like most retail businesses, betting shops were forced to close for a total of nine months over the last 20 due to pandemic restrictions. The trade also had to absorb a doubling of...