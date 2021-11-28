Boylesports buys out Tully Bookmakers in ten-shop deal
Ireland’s largest independent gambling operator will own nearly 300 outlets after buying family business
Boylesports has bought out Tully Bookmakers, adding ten shops to its growing retail network.
One of a declining number of family-owned betting shop chains, Tully Bookmakers was one of Ireland’s largest independent operators and had traded for more than 40 years.
Like most retail businesses, betting shops were forced to close for a total of nine months over the last 20 due to pandemic restrictions. The trade also had to absorb a doubling of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Flutter’s planned self-regulation to cost company €100m
New initiatives are set to lower revenues from online gambling in Britain and Ireland by 6 per cent to £1.952 billion
Gambling industry to lobby against government efforts to ban free bets
Top bookies are also concerned about a separate proposal which suggests that they would not be allowed to ban winning customers
Paddy Power repaid €1.75m stolen by ‘Tony 10’ to An Post
Postman Tony O’Reilly took the money from his employers over a 14-month period to feed his gambling addiction, landing himself a four-year prison sentence
Odds on: The inside story of how your money helped Paddy Power become one of the biggest bookies in the world
For decades, Paddy Power used laddish ad campaigns and a ‘punter’s pal’ persona to win the hearts and wallets of the betting market. But all the while, it was investing massive sums in technology and expertise to zero in on the recurring habits of its customers. Now, as it prepares to cash in on the US market, a new book lifts the lid on the gambling behemoth’s unparalleled success story