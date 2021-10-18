Subscribe Today
Trade union to take state to court to change laws on migrant fishers’ rights

ITF says government has ‘botched’ transposition of EU law around working time for migrant workers in fishing industry

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th October, 2021
A trade union says Ireland’s application of an EU directive on working time at sea is deficient. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The government is facing High Court action over its application of an EU directive on working conditions for migrant workers in the fishing industry.

The ITF, a trade union that represents fishing industry workers, plans to launch a judicial review case against the state in the coming weeks, arguing that Ireland has incorrectly transposed the EU’s Working Time directive which regulates the amount of time workers should work while at sea.

It comes...

