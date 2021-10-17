Subscribe Today
Log In

Employment

Migrant workers tell of low pay, racism and abuse in fishing jobs

Maynooth University report finds that conditions for migrant fishing workers have worsened despite introduction of the atypical workers’ scheme

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
17th October, 2021
Migrant workers tell of low pay, racism and abuse in fishing jobs
A new report has identified severe violations of conditions for migrant workers in the fishing industry. Picture: RollingNews

A new report has identified severe violations of conditions for migrant workers in the fishing industry, including extremely long working hours, below minimum wage pay, racist insults and verbal abuse.

The report, which was carried out by Maynooth University and backed by funding from the ITF, a trade union that represents fishing industry workers, found that two-thirds of the fishers interviewed worked between 15 and 20 hours a day, over half got racist abuse, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Many people are nervous at returning to a company where they worked in the past, but it needn’t be this way.

Design For Life: Can I succeed at my old workplace second time round?

Employment Sarah Geraghty 2 months ago
Neil McDonnell, chief executive of Isme: new plan ‘a great initiative’. Picture: Karen Morgan/Lensmen

Employers getting state supports must sign up to post jobs on new online labour exchange

Employment Michael Brennan 2 months ago
Facebook’s office in Dublin where it employs 3,000 staff who now have the option of working remotely from abroad. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Remote working option not open to Facebook’s outsourced content moderators

Employment Donal MacNamee 4 months ago
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the decision to phase in the new statutory sick pay scheme was being made because of the impact it would have on sectors such as retail, childcare and hospitality. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Varadkar admits it will be hard for some businesses to pay two weeks of sick leave

Employment Michael Brennan 4 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1