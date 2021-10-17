Migrant workers tell of low pay, racism and abuse in fishing jobs
Maynooth University report finds that conditions for migrant fishing workers have worsened despite introduction of the atypical workers’ scheme
A new report has identified severe violations of conditions for migrant workers in the fishing industry, including extremely long working hours, below minimum wage pay, racist insults and verbal abuse.
The report, which was carried out by Maynooth University and backed by funding from the ITF, a trade union that represents fishing industry workers, found that two-thirds of the fishers interviewed worked between 15 and 20 hours a day, over half got racist abuse, and...
