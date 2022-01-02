Subscribe Today
LinkedIn Ireland chief: Flexible and remote working are top priorities for job applicants

Data from LinkedIn reveals that employees, now accustomed to being allowed to work from home, want to keep that option

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
2nd January, 2022
LinkedIn Ireland chief: Flexible and remote working are top priorities for job applicants
Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland: ‘Six of the top ten most viewed jobs offer remote working, a striking feature when you consider that overall, one in seven Irish jobs advertisements on LinkedIn give a remote option’

The most popular job listings in Ireland last year should serve as “​​a word of warning to employers”, with applicants most keen on roles that offer flexible and remote working, the head of LinkedIn in Ireland has said.

New data provided to the Business Post by LinkedIn, the employment social network, has shown job listings posted by digital bank Revolut, video games publisher Take-Two and TikTok owner ByteDance were the most popular on...

