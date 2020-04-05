Tom Maguire: Speed is of the essence in the face of this crisis

This column is all about tax, but I hope you’ll allow me to commence this one with a personal note and a suggestion. On St Patrick’s Day, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Not all superheroes wear capes, some wear scrubs and gowns.” A week later, we saw the Dáil and this nation stop what they were doing to applaud healthcare workers on the frontline who care for the infected. We watched as Eileen Dunne finished her...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team