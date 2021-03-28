Subscribe Today
How unified comms rose to the challenge of 2020

Keeping connected has been a key point to business survival during the pandemic and luckily, despite the incomplete infrastructure nationwide, Irish companies fared surprisingly well

Fiona Alston
28th March, 2021
How unified comms rose to the challenge of 2020
The pace of change we’ve seen over the last year in terms of communications has been remarkable

There may not be time to draw breath yet as much of the country waits to open up their operations again, but it’s worth reflecting on the impact the last 12 months has had on unified communications (UC) and overall network capabilities.

Despite the frustrations many have had over the year of lockdowns, we need to be thankful for one thing: it happened in the 2020s.

“Obviously, there’s been a massive swing towards remote...

