Digital transformation: bridging the new and old worlds of IT

The pandemic has helped shape the new world of work, and moving from legacy systems to more agile and fit-for-purpose solutions is the challenge

Ian Campbell
30th May, 2021
Ciara O’Reilly, head of business propositions, products and operations at Three: ’We need really high-quality broadband, not just in the urban centres and suburbs. We need it everywhere.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

Now that organisations are over the shock of how the Covid-19 lockdown helped them achieve in weeks what they could not do in years, they should start to plan their next moves in digital transformation to keep up the momentum.

The widespread adoption of unified communications tools and cloud services enabled home working almost overnight, demonstrating that nothing motivates like necessity. It also revealed an appetite for change that business would do well to build...

