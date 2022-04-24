Pippa O’Connor Ormond invests in new Irish vodka brand

Businesswoman Pippa O'Connor Ormond has joined forces with drinks industry veterans by investing in the start-up behind a new Irish vodka brand.

O'Connor Ormond, who also has a clothing company Poco and a make-up brand Up Cosmetics, along with Una Tynan, has taken on the role of creative director at Istil 38 alongside Shane Davey, managing director, as well as directors and industry veterans Niall O’Dwyer and John Reynolds. The brand’s vodka comes in...