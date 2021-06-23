Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The Department of Social Protection announced that PUP claimants fell by a further 23,000 last week to 244,000. This is the lowest number of PUP claims since October and down from the 443,000 at the beginning of April, before the third set of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions began to be lifted. The figures suggest the CSO’s Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate has declined close to 15 per cent, according to analysis from Davy Research.

