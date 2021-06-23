Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The Department of Social Protection announced that PUP claimants fell by a further 23,000 last week to 244,000. This is the lowest number of PUP claims since October and down from the 443,000 at the beginning of April, before the third set of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions began to be lifted. The figures suggest the CSO’s Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate has declined close to 15 per cent, according to analysis from Davy Research.
An Bord Pleanála...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Induction Healthcare in €30 million Australian medtech deal
The move will significantly strengthen the market position of British firm Induction Healthcare, in which the businessman is a key shareholder
Post-surgery bra maker raises half a million from US university
Irish bamboo underwear producer Theya Healthcare will use the latest funding to accelerate its expansion in the US and elsewhere
Luke O’Neill joins Open Orphan spin-off ahead of pharma firm’s IPO
Ambitions are high for Poolbeg Pharma, which will develop drugs to fight infectious diseases