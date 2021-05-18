Former London-based investment banker to take over as DCC chair

DCC, the Irish energy, services and healthcare group, has announced Mark Breuer, a former London-based investment banker, as its new chair.

Breuer, who most recently served as vice chair of global M&A with JP Morgan, will take up the role from July this year and will replace DCC’s current chair John Moloney, the former Glanbia managing director who is retiring from the board of the company having been a non-executive director since 2009 and chair...