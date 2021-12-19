Siobhán Quinlan planning almost 700 build-to-let apartments in Dublin suburbs

Siobhán Quinlan, the wife of boom-era financier Derek Quinlan, has entered the build-to-let property arena, with ambitious plans to develop close to 700 apartments over three sites.

Companies she controls have submitted plans under the fast-track planning system for a total of 668 apartments at two locations in Tallaght and a third in Sandyford in Dublin.

At the start of the month, Ravensbrook, a company she owns with John Gordon, a senior counsel, submitted plans...