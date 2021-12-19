Subscribe Today
Business

Siobhán Quinlan planning almost 700 build-to-let apartments in Dublin suburbs

Companies controlled by the wife of Celtic Tiger-era mogul Derek Quinlan aim to fast-track construction on Tallaght and Sandyford sites

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
19th December, 2021
Property investor Siobhán Quinlan with her husband, the boom-time tycoon Derek Quinlan

Siobhán Quinlan, the wife of boom-era financier Derek Quinlan, has entered the build-to-let property arena, with ambitious plans to develop close to 700 apartments over three sites.

Companies she controls have submitted plans under the fast-track planning system for a total of 668 apartments at two locations in Tallaght and a third in Sandyford in Dublin.

At the start of the month, Ravensbrook, a company she owns with John Gordon, a senior counsel, submitted plans...

