Rising cost of construction materials to mean ‘some pain for everybody’ – Nama chief
McDonagh says spiralling construction prices a global issue and not just a problem for Ireland
The current inflation in the cost of construction materials will mean “some pain for everybody” and will result in higher house prices, the chief executive of Nama has said.
“Some materials prices are up 10 to 15 per cent so far this year. The question is where is that cost inflation going to be absorbed?” Brendan McDonagh told the Business Post.
“Some will have to be absorbed by those selling the...
