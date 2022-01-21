Subscribe Today
Business

Kildare hotel owner promises to pay staff redundancies after two-month delay

Jeff Leo said more than 40 former staff at Celbridge Manor Hotel can expect to receive the payments by next Wednesday

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
21st January, 2022

The 66-bed premises, built in 1737, will no longer be used as a hotel after the sale is completed

The owner of the Celbridge Manor Hotel in Kildare has promised staff they will receive their redundancy payments by next Wednesday, two months after they were told they would be paid the money.

Jeff Leo last night told the Business Post that staff could expect to receive their delayed redundancy next week, despite ongoing delays to the sale of the hotel he has operated since 2013.

Last week, this newspaper reported that more...

