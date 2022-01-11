Staff at Kildare hotel waiting months without redundancy payments

Staff at a well-known Kildare hotel have been left waiting months for redundancy payments that they were told they would receive in November, the Business Post has learned.

More than 40 workers at the Celbridge Manor Hotel, which is owned by the Clann Hospitality group, were told last August that they would be made redundant because the hotel was no longer viable due to the pandemic.

The owners of the 66-bedroom hotel, which was...