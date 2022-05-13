Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

John Walsh: Executive pay bonanzas are becoming harder to justify as inflation hits workers’ pockets

In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, ill-thought-out bonuses which push bosses’ remuneration to sometimes 200 times the median staff salary have the potential to become dangerously political

John Walsh
13th May, 2022
John Walsh: Executive pay bonanzas are becoming harder to justify as inflation hits workers’ pockets
Albert Manifold, the chief executive of CRH, was paid €13.9 million last year: this was 200 times the median salary in CRH. Picture: Maura Hickey

Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), faces many daunting challenges. The ECB will have to increase interest rates to subdue surging inflation across the eurozone, but if it does this too aggressively it runs the risk of stagflation, the economic horror show that zombified many countries in the 1970s whereby the inflation rate is high, the economic growth rate slows, and unemployment remains steadily high.

Dealing with demands for higher pay...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All the business news you need in one place

Out of Office: Finland poised to join NATO; Cairn rakes in €100m profit as demand for new homes soars

Business Donal MacNamee
All the business news you need to know in one place.

Out of Office: First ECB interest-rate increase in over 10 years; Mandatory face masks on European flights to end

Business Cónal Thomas
All the business news you need to know in one place.

Out of Office: Vat rate for hospitality extended; Efforts to unblock Ukraine’s ports underway

Business Cónal Thomas
Colm O’Callaghan, PwC Ireland private business tax partner: ‘Ireland’s tax system needs to be more attractive for entrepreneurs to start and grow a business’

Ireland an ‘advancing jurisdiction’ for private businesses to flourish

SMEs Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1