John Walsh: Executive pay bonanzas are becoming harder to justify as inflation hits workers’ pockets
In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, ill-thought-out bonuses which push bosses’ remuneration to sometimes 200 times the median staff salary have the potential to become dangerously political
Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), faces many daunting challenges. The ECB will have to increase interest rates to subdue surging inflation across the eurozone, but if it does this too aggressively it runs the risk of stagflation, the economic horror show that zombified many countries in the 1970s whereby the inflation rate is high, the economic growth rate slows, and unemployment remains steadily high.
Dealing with demands for higher pay...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Finland poised to join NATO; Cairn rakes in €100m profit as demand for new homes soars
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Out of Office: First ECB interest-rate increase in over 10 years; Mandatory face masks on European flights to end
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Out of Office: Vat rate for hospitality extended; Efforts to unblock Ukraine’s ports underway
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Ireland an ‘advancing jurisdiction’ for private businesses to flourish
Country placed 14th out of 34 countries in PwC’s Europe Middle East and Africa private business heatmap rankings