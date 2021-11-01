Imports from NI to Republic have nearly doubled due to Brexit

Imports from Northern Ireland to the Republic have nearly doubled as a result of Brexit, new figures show.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) will tomorrow tell an Oireachtas committee that imports moving south of the border have risen by 90 per cent due to the withdrawal of Britain from the EU.

The research organisation will add that the North now accounts for 5 per cent of imports in Ireland, up from 1.5 per cent in 2015.