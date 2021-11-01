Subscribe Today
Brexit

Imports from NI to Republic have nearly doubled due to Brexit

The ESRI will tell Oireachtas committee that imports moving south of the border have risen by 90 per cent due to the withdrawal of Britain from the EU

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st November, 2021
Trade with Britain has fallen as a result of Brexit, yet ‘trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland trade has increased considerably’, the ESRI will tell an Oireachtas committee tomorrow. Picture: RollingNews

Imports from Northern Ireland to the Republic have nearly doubled as a result of Brexit, new figures show.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) will tomorrow tell an Oireachtas committee that imports moving south of the border have risen by 90 per cent due to the withdrawal of Britain from the EU.

The research organisation will add that the North now accounts for 5 per cent of imports in Ireland, up from 1.5 per cent in 2015.

