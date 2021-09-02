Subscribe Today
Card spending on hospitality and international travel surged in August

Data released by Bank of Ireland also showed a big increase in card transactions in pubs, restaurants and accommodation while airline spending also rose

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
2nd September, 2021
Card spending on hospitality and international travel surged in August
‘It’s a positive indicator for the domestic hospitality industry that once they were able to open their doors, vaccinated customers were keen to walk back through them,’ John O’Beirne, director of Business Banking at Bank of Ireland, said. Picture: Getty

Debit and credit card transactions showed that spending on hospitality, domestic accommodation and international travel rose significantly in August, according to analysis by Bank of Ireland.

As indoor dining resumed for the fully vaccinated, the value of card spending in restaurants increased 37 per cent when compared with July 2021. Spending in pubs rose 32 per cent in August and fast-food outlet spending increased 17 per cent.

Total spending in the domestic accommodation sector rose 20 per cent month-on-month...

