Card spending on hospitality and international travel surged in August

Debit and credit card transactions showed that spending on hospitality, domestic accommodation and international travel rose significantly in August, according to analysis by Bank of Ireland.

As indoor dining resumed for the fully vaccinated, the value of card spending in restaurants increased 37 per cent when compared with July 2021. Spending in pubs rose 32 per cent in August and fast-food outlet spending increased 17 per cent.

Total spending in the domestic accommodation sector rose 20 per cent month-on-month...