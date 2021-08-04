Emerald Airlines to operate Aer Lingus’s regional flights

Emerald Airlines, the new Irish regional airline, has agreed a deal to operate Aer Lingus’s regional flights in a move that will require the recruitment of more than 400 staff.

The deal comes after the collapse of Stobart Air which had been running the services prior to its liquidation.

Under the agreement, Emerald Airlines, founded last year, is to begin operating flights across Ireland, Britain, the Isle of Man and Jersey from January 2023...