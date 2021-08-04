Emerald Airlines to operate Aer Lingus’s regional flights
More than 400 new staff will be recruited for the ten-year contract which begins in January 2023
Emerald Airlines, the new Irish regional airline, has agreed a deal to operate Aer Lingus’s regional flights in a move that will require the recruitment of more than 400 staff.
The deal comes after the collapse of Stobart Air which had been running the services prior to its liquidation.
Under the agreement, Emerald Airlines, founded last year, is to begin operating flights across Ireland, Britain, the Isle of Man and Jersey from January 2023...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Drone operators face fixed fines for breach of regulations
According to the Irish Aircraft Authority, the ‘administrative sanctions’ are part of the air navigation bill currently before the Dáil
Aer Lingus reports €192m operating loss for the first half of 2021
The airline group said passenger revenues were down 90 per cent compared with the same period last year.
Ryanair chief calls for airport charge suspension for a year
Eddie Wilson says the Irish government should set airport charges at zero for the next 12 months to secure connectivity because, as an island, Ireland needs connectivity ‘more than anywhere else’
Decision on Lufthansa’s future in Shannon ‘due in September’
The company is examining three options for its Shannon base. The first is to restructure its Irish operations, the second is to close down the plant altogether and the third is to sell the business.