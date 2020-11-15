Credit guarantee: The money’s there, but where is it going?

The stresses facing Ireland’s hospitality industry were starkly laid out in a report by Bord Bia last week. Revenues at restaurants, pubs, hotels, cafés, fast food outlets and anywhere else serving food are on course to collapse by almost half this year, to €4.5 billion.
In an attempt to strike an optimistic tone, the report forecast a recovery next year, which will be cold comfort for many firms who may not...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team