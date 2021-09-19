Charlie McConalogue: ‘Appetite for change is out there among farmers’
Now into his second year in the role, the Minister for Agriculture says the expansion of Ireland’s dairy herd has to stop if the farming sector is to meet its climate targets
The office of the Minister for Agriculture sits on the fifth floor of Agriculture House, the grey 1970s office block on Dublin’s Kildare Street. As you emerge from the lift, you’re immediately faced with a row of framed photographs denoting each of the previous ministers going right back to Robert Barton in 1919. But as of now, there are three missing.
The display ends at Michael Creed, who served as Minister for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Excluding hemp farmers from pandemic loan scheme is ‘incoherent’ and ‘destructive’
Industry representatives ‘not surprised’ by government’s ‘lack of holistic thinking’
Embracing sustainability ‘could help Irish food’s bottom line’
Paul Finnerty, a former senior executive at beef baron Larry Goodman’s ABP Group, says reducing carbon emisions could provide the sector wih a ‘huge opportunity’
McConalogue: Farmers will need to reduce emissions by a ‘greater degree’
The Minister for Agriculture has said he will be ‘investigating the potential for increased ambition for the agriculture sector’
New app to give dairy farmers more price control and transparency
Concept Dairy is working with processors to create a futures market for milk, with live stats and the ability to lock in sales at certain prices