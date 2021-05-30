Lukashenko power play forces Europe to take notice

Just before he boarded Ryanair flight 4978 travelling from Athens to Vilnius last Sunday, Roman Protasevich knew something wasn’t right.

“He was sending messages just before the flight,” Franak Viačorka, a senior adviser to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader, and a friend of Protasevich, told the Business Post.

“He was uneasy and thought something was happening. He said somebody was watching him in the airport. Then a man...