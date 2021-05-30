Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Lukashenko power play forces Europe to take notice

The kidnapping of opposition dissident Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend from a Ryanair flight was the latest signal that the embattled Belarusian dictator will do whatever it takes to keep his regime in place

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
30th May, 2021
Lukashenko power play forces Europe to take notice
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s actions last week have elicited a strong response from European leaders. Picture: Getty

Just before he boarded Ryanair flight 4978 travelling from Athens to Vilnius last Sunday, Roman Protasevich knew something wasn’t right.

“He was sending messages just before the flight,” Franak Viačorka, a senior adviser to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader, and a friend of Protasevich, told the Business Post.

“He was uneasy and thought something was happening. He said somebody was watching him in the airport. Then a man...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Bill and Melinda Gates will have a $130 billion fortune to divide up after their divorce. Picture: The Washington Post

Opening up the Gates: how a tech legend’s feet of clay betrayed him

World Marion McKeone 1 day ago
US president Joe Biden, pictured with Democratic representatives Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib at Detroit Airport earlier this month: Tlaib has called on Biden to pull out of a $735 million arms deal with Israel. Picture: Getty

A reluctant Biden gets involved in Middle East conflict as pressure mounts at home

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago
Elise Stefanik is a live contender to be Donald Trump’s running mate if he decides to run for the US presidency again in 2024. Picture: Getty

Republicans still crying foul on election as Trump tightens his grip

World Marion McKeone 2 weeks ago
Gavin Newsom on the campaign trail: the governor of California is under fire after flouting lockdown rules to attend a birthday party at a high-end restaurant Pic: Getty

Golden State governor faces a motley crew of challengers

World Marion McKeone 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1