Lucinda Creighton: Stop all the pandering to the Chinese regime and instead call out its human rights abuses

Major international companies constantly apologise for perceived slights because they do not want to lose access to China’s vast marketplace. This needs to end

Lucinda Creighton
28th November, 2021
Lucinda Creighton: Stop all the pandering to the Chinese regime and instead call out its human rights abuses
Jamie Dimon, chairman of JP Morgan, apologised for a mild joke about the CCP within 24 hours. Picture: Michel Euler

Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JP Morgan, found himself at the centre of a controversy last week because he had the temerity to crack a joke about China.

Dimon is one of the world’s most famous bankers. He is known for his rambunctious style, for always sharing strong opinions and never pulling his punches.

What was remarkable about this story was not the fact that he delivered a wisecrack to a gathering...

