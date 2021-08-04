Subscribe Today
Comment: The ‘Biden doctrine’ has more in common with Trump’s policies than Obama’s

The US President has come out of the gate with a neo-populist economic agenda closer to Trump’s than to that of the previous administration in which he served

Nouriel Roubini
4th August, 2021
Comment: The 'Biden doctrine' has more in common with Trump's policies than Obama's
‘Joe Biden also will be channelling a public backlash against Big Business and Big Tech that started under Trump.’ Picture: Getty

About half a year into Joe Biden’s presidency, it is time to consider how his administration’s economic doctrine compares to that of former President Donald Trump and previous Democratic and Republican administrations.

The paradox is that the “Biden doctrine” has more in common with Trump’s policies than with those of Barack Obama’s administration, in which the current president previously served. The neo-populist doctrine that emerged under Trump is now taking full...

