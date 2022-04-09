Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Marion McKeone: Palin plots an unlikely comeback after years in Alaskan wilderness

She shot to fame as John McCain’s folksy running mate in the 2008 US presidential election. Now Sarah Palin is ready for her close-up again – even if large swathes of her own party are left unmoved by the prospect of her return to the political fray

Marion McKeone
9th April, 2022
Marion McKeone: Palin plots an unlikely comeback after years in Alaskan wilderness
Sarah Palin: the former US vice-presidential candidate is aiming to take the Alaskan congressional seat that was recently vacated due to the death of Don Young. Picture: Getty

"Polls are for strippers and cross-country skiers.” It was a typical Sarah Palin comment, one of the folksy jabs delivered with the megawatt smile and flirty wink that made her an overnight political sensation before her plummet into relative political obscurity.

Now Palin is plotting her political comeback, to a very mixed response. The death of Don Young, a Republican veteran, means Alaska’s sole congressional seat has become vacant after almost 50 years. The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The war in Ukraine has laid bare the inherent contradiction between national democratic politics and global economics. Picture: Shutterstock

Aidan Regan: Ukraine war exposes lie at the heart of global ‘free trade’ myth

World Aidan Regan
US president Joe Biden meets virtually with Micheál Martin in the Oval Office of the White House. The leaders met via video after Martin tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Getty

Marion Mckeone: Not even a Covid diagnosis can dampen Irish spirits after a successful week in DC

World Marion McKeone
An apparent friendship between the two leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping seemed evidence of a new Sino-Russian axis. But things aren’t quite that simple. Picture: Sputnik/AFP via Getty

Why China’s own interests will decide whether it supports Putin’s Ukraine invasion or not

World Daniel Murray
Elizabeth Cooper sits on a bench in front of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg’s installation In America: Remember, which commemorates the US’s Covid-19 deaths, in Washington DC. Picture: Getty

A million goodbyes: The terrible toll taken on America by Covid

World Marion McKeone

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1