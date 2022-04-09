Marion McKeone: Palin plots an unlikely comeback after years in Alaskan wilderness

"Polls are for strippers and cross-country skiers.” It was a typical Sarah Palin comment, one of the folksy jabs delivered with the megawatt smile and flirty wink that made her an overnight political sensation before her plummet into relative political obscurity.

Now Palin is plotting her political comeback, to a very mixed response. The death of Don Young, a Republican veteran, means Alaska’s sole congressional seat has become vacant after almost 50 years. The...