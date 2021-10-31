Ireland awaits findings of probe into Belarusian hijacking of Ryanair flight

The Irish government will “consider all options” when an international investigation into the downing of a Ryanair flight by the Belarusian government publishes its findings next month.

It comes as Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition, has repeated calls for the Irish government and Ryanair to take a case to the International Court of Justice over the hijacking.

Tsikhanouskaya was the main opposition candidate against president Aleksandr Lukashenko in...