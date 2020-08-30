Sunday August 30, 2020
Remote redundancies must be managed with care

The pandemic has unfortunately meant more employers are making staff redundant, but while this is no longer always done face-to-face, proper procedures must still be followed

30th August, 2020
The Covid-19 pandemic has made job losses more common in recent months. Photo: Getty

Few businesses will avoid having to make redundancies at some point during their lifetime, and the Covid-19 pandemic has sadly made job losses more common in recent months.

Many businesses around the country are facing the prospect of letting employees go in response to a dip in revenues and the winding down of government supports such as the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

With social distancing requirements still in place, some will be exploring the option...

