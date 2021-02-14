Subscribe Today
Movers and Shakers: New chief executive at Linked Finance

Niall O’Grady takes up his new role after four years as managing director at123.ie

Elaine O'Regan
14th February, 2021
Niall O’Grady has been appointed chief executive at Linked Finance

Linked Finance has appointed a new chief executive. Niall O’Grady is joining from 123.ie, the RSA subsidiary, where he was managing director and director of distribution for four years. Before that, he was commercial director at Permanent TSB for five years.

Frank Rubotham is joining Logicalis Ireland as head of Cisco Alliance and Propositions. Prior to this appointment, Rubotham was senior client director at Eir Business for 16 years and key...

