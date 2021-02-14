Movers and Shakers: New chief executive at Linked Finance

Linked Finance has appointed a new chief executive. Niall O’Grady is joining from 123.ie, the RSA subsidiary, where he was managing director and director of distribution for four years. Before that, he was commercial director at Permanent TSB for five years.

Frank Rubotham is joining Logicalis Ireland as head of Cisco Alliance and Propositions. Prior to this appointment, Rubotham was senior client director at Eir Business for 16 years and key...