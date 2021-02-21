Movers and Shakers: Metamo appoints chief executive

Metamo, the new joint venture between Fexco and 16 credit unions around the country, has appointed a new chief executive. Alan Kelly is joining from Almar Hospitality where he was executive chairman for four years. Before that, he worked for AIB for 35 years, most recently in the role of director of corporate affairs and marketing.

Soldo has appointed Patrick Hayes to the dual roles of director of financial operations and chief executive at Soldo...