Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

Ireland loses appeal as a work location after falling to 32nd in rankings

Dublin has also slipped in desirability as an employment destination, according to an international survey

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
4th March, 2021
Ireland loses appeal as a work location after falling to 32nd in rankings
Dublin is rated the 36th most desirable city to work in, down from 24th four years ago

Ireland has been ranked the 32nd most desirable working destination in the world, down from 26th in 2018 and 19th in 2014, in an international poll.

Dublin also slipped in the rankings, with the capital rated 36th most desirable city to work in, down from 34th in 2018 and 24th four years earlier.

Orla Moran, general manager at IrishJobs.ie, said: “While there is no one clear reason for this decline in Ireland’s desirability, Ireland is now viewed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Sinéad Bryan: ‘The biggest lesson I’ve learned in my own career has been to trust myself more‘ Photo: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘Take risks and back yourself, you don’t have to tick every box to put your hand up’

This Working Life Sinéad Bryan 4 days ago
A priority for HR leaders in the remote-working world will be finding new ways to create virtual ‘water-cooler moments’

How to manage: Human experience will be central to recruiting new talent post-pandemic

This Working Life Robert Mac Giolla Phádraig 4 days ago
Michael Lauhoff is Bank of Ireland’s new head of corporate banking in Ireland and Northern Ireland

Movers and Shakers: Three senior appointments at Bank of Ireland

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 4 days ago
The Constitution provides for a person’s fundamental personal right to bodily integrity as well as the right to autonomy and privacy – making a vaccine mandatory would not sit well with these core rights

How to manage: What will the vaccine rollout mean for managing the workplace?

This Working Life Joanne Hyde 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1