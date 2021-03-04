Ireland loses appeal as a work location after falling to 32nd in rankings

Ireland has been ranked the 32nd most desirable working destination in the world, down from 26th in 2018 and 19th in 2014, in an international poll.

Dublin also slipped in the rankings, with the capital rated 36th most desirable city to work in, down from 34th in 2018 and 24th four years earlier.

Orla Moran, general manager at IrishJobs.ie, said: “While there is no one clear reason for this decline in Ireland’s desirability, Ireland is now viewed...