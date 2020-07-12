Sunday July 12, 2020
Firms face challenge of managing built-up annual leave

The disruption of the last few months and the continuing government advice against foreign travel means many employees will have accrued holidays which need to be used up

12th July, 2020
The uncertainty of the last few months means there are fewer holidays in the diaries but this could lead to a headache for employers later in the year

Employers in Ireland are facing significant challenges managing annual leave and associated knock-on impacts.

With fewer people taking holidays this summer, new research has found that 45 per cent of organisations are considering changes to their annual leave arrangements. The majority, however, have yet to decide how to proceed.

A total of 104 companies with Irish operations took part in the Willis Towers Watson Covid-19 Pulse Survey. A quarter have already adjusted their annual leave policies...

