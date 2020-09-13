Sunday September 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Employees returning to workplace are concerned about Covid risk and mental health

A survey by Matrix Recruitment found that while most staff believed their employers had taken measures to protect them, some others were less confident

13th September, 2020
Employers have a legal obligation to protect the health and safety of staff in the workplace. Photo: Gerry

As more professionals around the country get to grips with the prospect of returning to their workplace at least some of the time, anxiety about potential exposure to Covid-19 is emerging as a significant issue.

Mental health is another concern for many professionals who are facing a return to more normal working practices while the coronavirus remains a risk.

Matriz Recruitment surveyed 872 adults in Ireland over a week-long period in August and found that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 9 hours ago

Businesses must plan for a future where remote working is here to stay

The current situation, where millions of employees are working from home, looks unlikely to change any time soon. So what steps can employers take to plan for this new long-term reality?

Patrick Walshe | 9 hours ago

‘My career tip? Avoid making any rigid long-term plans’

It is important to have a sense of the direction you want to go in, and to plan accordingly, but it’s equally important to be open to opportunity when it presents itself, according to Paul Brennan of Leveris

Paul Brennan | 9 hours ago