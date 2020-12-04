Subscribe Today
Log In

Utilities

Highest ever demand for electricity in Ireland recorded yesterday evening

Cold weather, data centres and Christmas lights help drive record surge

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
4th December, 2020
Highest ever demand for electricity in Ireland recorded yesterday evening
Christmas lights contributed to record demand, surpassing the previous high set in 2010. Picture: Getty

Ireland experienced its highest ever demand for electricity yesterday evening, the Business Post has learned.

Driven by cold weather, industry activity and even Christmas lights, a new peak demand for electricity was hit in Ireland of 5,112 megawatts (MW) on Thursday evening. This broke the previous record of 5,090 MW, set back in 2010.

EirGrid spokesperson David Martin said that the level of electricity demand had been trending upwards over the last week.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

One district heating project is in Dublin city centre, where waste heat will be used from the Poolbeg incinerator to heat local homes. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

District heating could require large state investment

Utilities Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Modern water pumps and pipes at the Isar in Munich. Photo: Getty Images

Some of state’s biggest water users to go unregulated under proposed laws

Utilities Killian Woods 1 month ago
Around 1.7 billion litres of water is produced every day from 800 water treatment plants but 712 million litres of this is lost. Picture: Getty

Irish Water urged to cut leakage loss by 176 million litres a day

Home Michael Brennan 1 month ago
A shortage of capacity on the electricity grid has forced several data centre operators to rely on gas plants to power their facilities

Tech companies turn to fossil fuels to power Irish data centres

Utilities Killian Woods 4 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1