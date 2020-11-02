Monday November 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

One in eight of Irish electorate would vote for Trump if they could

Millennials most likely to favour US President, according to poll

2nd November, 2020
2
Some 62 per cent of Aontú voters favour Donald Trump in the US election, according to the poll. Picture: Getty

One in eight Irish people would vote for President Donald Trump if they had the option of doing so, according to a new poll, with Irish millennials most likely to favour the current US President.

A total of 13 per cent of Irish people said they would vote for Trump in the upcoming US presidential election if they were able to do so, while 80 per cent of Irish people would favour Joe Biden, the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How Biden would help the FDI sector – or not

Comment: Can Ireland retain the investment already won if there are US tax policy changes under a Biden presidency?

Brian Keegan | 1 day ago

Biden’s minimalist approach may pay off against a tired Trump

The Democrat’s campaign has lacked energy or charisma, but the polls suggest it will still be enough to prevail in the race for the White House

Marion McKeone | 1 day ago

Bullish Democrats eye big prizes in Senate race

With some Republican senators already distancing themselves from Donald Trump, some Democrats are daring to dream of taking as many as eight seats from their arch rivals

Marion McKeone | 1 day ago