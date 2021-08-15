Appetite for Distraction: Our picks of the coming week’s best home entertainment
Diana
Monday, 9.35pm, RTÉ One
Irish television seems to have gone mad on the British royals with this one-off documentary followed immediately by The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, a series that in this episode features the pressures Prince Charles came under to marry Diana Spencer and stock up on an heir and a spare for the succession. Tomorrow night’s Diana documentary is an overview of her life from nursery...
