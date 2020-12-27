Subscribe Today
Plans revealed for new and upgraded rail lines in Cork, Limerick and Waterford

Southern regions would benefit, but other reports rule out reopening the Western Rail Corridor for passenger services in Galway and Mayo

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th December, 2020
Plans revealed for new and upgraded rail lines in Cork, Limerick and Waterford
Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, believes that reopening rail lines ‘will transform our regional cities’

Eamon Ryan has revealed plans for major railway upgrades to “transform” the cities of Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

The Minister for Transport is commissioning an all-island railway review to look at building new rail lines and expanding services on “under-utilised” lines at risk of closure.

“We can get the funding and it transforms our regional cities. Dublin is under stress, so balanced regional development is good for Dublin as well as...

