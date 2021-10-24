Subscribe Today
Transport

E-scooter firms vie for contracts as new law hits the tarmac

Several international operators hope to supply Irish local authorities with shared scooter schemes

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
24th October, 2021
Charlie Gleeson of Zipp scooters: ‘We are planning to roll out 6,000 to 10,000 scooters across the country.’ Picture Fergal Phillips

E-scooter companies are scrambling to prove themselves as the best and safest operators in a bid to procure contracts with local authorities around Ireland, following government approval of draft legislation last week that will make the vehicles legal on Irish roads.

There are more than 20 operators now jostling for position, as Ireland will be one of the last countries in the European Union to legalise shared e-scooter schemes. This country is seen as a...

