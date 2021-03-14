Subscribe Today
Vincent Boland: A decade on, Ireland is still haunted by Anglo’s ghost

The2010 debacle was chastening for many, but not at Davy, it seems, and the crisis now engulfing the firm is both depressing and enraging

Vincent Boland
14th March, 2021
Vincent Boland: A decade on, Ireland is still haunted by Anglo’s ghost
The Anglo Irish Bank sign being removed from its former headquarters in Dublin after it was wound down

Anglo Irish Bank is dead, but its ghost still haunts us. The institution infected everything and everyone it touched. Banks, building societies, insurance companies, Fianna Fáil, the Central Bank, property developers, the financial regulator, Ireland’s very reputation as a serious country – each was diminished by Anglo, and each continues to live with the consequences.

Until a few days ago, there was one Irish financial institution that could claim immunity to...

