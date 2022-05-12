Metaverse is ‘fundamentally changing how consumers behave’ – Penneys chief risk officer

Technological changes such as the growth of the metaverse pose future challenges for business, the head of risk at Primark said.

Speaking at a PwC event on rethinking risk, Tanya Horgan, chief risk officer at Primark, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, said development of technology is significantly altering consumption behaviour.

“There are also changes around technology. So, look, I'm of an age where the metaverse baffles me but frankly, the reality is, it is...