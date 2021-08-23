Foldable smartphones can make breakthrough this year, according to Samsung director

Samsung is confident that 2021 is the year where foldable smartphones can make a big breakthrough, according to Mark Notton, senior director for mobile at Samsung.

The electronics giant is launching its two new lines, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, over the coming weeks. This will be the first time Samsung has gone with a broad release of foldable phones having limited sales of prior models to a couple of partners.

“The initial feedback...