70% of Irish bosses say their companies need to do more on cybersecurity

More than eight in ten chief executives plan on making ‘major’ investments in data and technology over the next 12 months, an EY survey has found

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
17th June, 2021
Some 88 per cent of Irish chief executives said the use of data science to anticipate and fulfil individual customer needs would be a key differentiator in the future. Picture: Getty

Almost 70 per cent of Irish chief executives said cybersecurity required more high-level attention to ensure future growth in their organisations – almost double the global average of just 37 per cent, new research produced by EY has found.

Figures released in EY’s CEO Imperative Study 2021 showed this emphasis on cybersecurity ranked ahead of other competencies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, disruptive innovation, climate risk and geopolitical risk.

