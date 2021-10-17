Vudini expands into e-commerce within social media videos
Artificial-intelligence video ranking software maker aims to capitalise on creator economy, which is worth an estimated $100 billion annually
Vudini, the artificial intelligence video ranking software firm which enables content creators to rank higher in YouTube searches, is now moving to create e-commerce capabilities within social media videos.
Co-founded by entrepreneur Daniel Kiely, who established Voxpro with his wife Linda Kiely, Ricky Hills and Mike English, Vudini is expanding at a time when the creator economy is booming.
There are more than 37 million channels on YouTube, and the creator economy is worth an...
