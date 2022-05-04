Send-Off adds former Just Eat CEO as advisor

David Buttress, the former chief executive of Just Eat, has been announced as one of six advisors to Send-Off, a Belfast based start-up.

Send-Off is focused on the end of life sector, inspired by the death of the son of founder Henry Joseph-Grant. Full details of the focus of the business have yet to be released.

Joseph-Grant, from Draperstown, Co Derry, said the advisory team would help the business to round out its offering as...