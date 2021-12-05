Subscribe Today
Rohingya refugees seek government’s help in Facebook fight

Members of the Myanmar minority want recompense from the social media giant for its role in the spread of hate against them

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
5th December, 2021
Rohingya refugees wait to transferred from Ujong Blang beach to a temporary shelter after landed on wooden boat in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, Indonesia. Picture: Getty

A group of 16 Rohingya refugees is set to ask the Irish government to intervene in their fight to make Facebook pay for its part in the 2017 ethnic cleansing operations by the Myanmar army.

The social media giant’s role in the spread of hate in Myanmar against the minority Muslim population in the years leading up to the genocide and during it has been established by bodies including the United Nations.

More than 750,000...

