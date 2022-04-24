Rising AI firm Altada fast-tracks filing of tech patents in the US

Altada, the Cork-based artificial intelligence firm, has fast-tracked the filing of a number of US patents relating to its technology.

Speaking to the Business Post, Allan Beechinor, its chief executive, said the move, which will cost about €100,000, demonstrated to the market the company’s confidence in its solutions.

Founded by Beechinor and Niamh Parker in 2018, Altada provides AI-based solutions to companies in financial services, travel and security that use data...