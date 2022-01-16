Subscribe Today
Flipdish to use €88m funding for European expansion

Online food ordering company plans to employ 700 more people with 200 them to be based in Ireland

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
16th January, 2022
Conor and James McCarthy, co-founders, Flipdish: ‘The funding will allow us to grow Flipdish further into the market and to internationalise faster to reach more restaurants.’ Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Flipdish, the Irish company that allows restaurants to develop their own online ordering capabilities, plans to use the proceeds from its latest $100 million (€88 million) funding round to expand its presence in Europe.

“The funding will allow us to grow Flipdish further into the market and to internationalise faster to reach more restaurants,” Conor McCarthy, chief executive and co-founder of Flipdish, told the Business Post.

“There are over one million potential...

