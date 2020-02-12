Wednesday February 12, 2020
Facebook delays dating feature after Irish watchdog inspection

Social media giant had given only ten days’ notice of plan to introduce service in Europe

12th February, 2020
Facebook said that it was “taking a bit more time to make sure the product is ready for the European market”. Picture: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook has put a new dating feature on hold in Europe after the Irish Data Protection Commissioner inspected the tech giant’s offices in Ireland over privacy concerns.

The watchdog carried out on-site inspections in Dublin this week to seek more details after Facebook only informed it on February 3 of its plan to introduce the service across the European Union tomorrow.

“Facebook Ireland informed us last night that they have postponed the roll-out of...

