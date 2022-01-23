AI accelerator holds half its places for female-founded firms

Alsessor, the accelerator for Irish start-ups focused on artificial intelligence (AI), has reserved half of the places on its 2022 programme for companies founded by female entrepreneurs.

The programme, which is based in Trinity College Dublin, took place for the first time in 2021 and will take place again in the coming months.

Niamh Parker, who helped establish the accelerator, told the Business Post that half of the ten places in the programme this year were being...