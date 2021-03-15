Subscribe Today
Analysis: Stripe announcement shows Dublin will become key to company’s global strategy

Large expansion in Ireland rather than California proves importance of European market to the Collison-founded company

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
15th March, 2021
Brothers Patrick and John Collison of Stripe: The headquarters of their business has been in San Francisco since it was founded, but Europe is becoming increasingly important

Stripe’s latest funding round and valuation is interesting but the announcement of an extra 1,000 jobs in Dublin tells a far bigger story

Sunday evening is not the normal time for big tech stories to break unless the words “breach” and “significant” are included. Stripe however chose that unusual time to announce a new funding round, including investment by Ireland’s sovereign wealth fund, that brings its valuation to US$95 billion (€80 million approx)....

