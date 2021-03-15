Analysis: Stripe announcement shows Dublin will become key to company’s global strategy

Stripe’s latest funding round and valuation is interesting but the announcement of an extra 1,000 jobs in Dublin tells a far bigger story

Sunday evening is not the normal time for big tech stories to break unless the words “breach” and “significant” are included. Stripe however chose that unusual time to announce a new funding round, including investment by Ireland’s sovereign wealth fund, that brings its valuation to US$95 billion (€80 million approx)....