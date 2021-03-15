Analysis: Stripe announcement shows Dublin will become key to company’s global strategy
Large expansion in Ireland rather than California proves importance of European market to the Collison-founded company
Stripe’s latest funding round and valuation is interesting but the announcement of an extra 1,000 jobs in Dublin tells a far bigger story
Sunday evening is not the normal time for big tech stories to break unless the words “breach” and “significant” are included. Stripe however chose that unusual time to announce a new funding round, including investment by Ireland’s sovereign wealth fund, that brings its valuation to US$95 billion (€80 million approx)....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Tech View: Dorsey turns his first tweet into a unique selling point
The concept of owning a non-fungible token, a new form of digital asset, is that when you show it off, you can trade on the fact that it is the original
Challenge now is to reverse the decline of women in tech
The pandemic hasn‘t helped, but the expected recovery process could be seen as an opportunity to encourage cultural change and draw more women into Stem-related careers
Tech View: The cookie finally crumbles as Google calls a halt
Google is getting rid of third-party cookies in a move that highlights the need for a complete rethink on online advertising
Is invitation-only Clubhouse just all talk?
Just like Zoom this time last year, the much-hyped app is in position to become a household name in a hurry – but it too faces some real questions